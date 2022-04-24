JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.82) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Randstad stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

