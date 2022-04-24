Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives GBX 8,808.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,300.40 ($107.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 4,980 ($64.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:JET traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,109 ($27.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,769. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,632.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,834.50. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,072.50 ($26.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,008 ($104.19).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

