Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHOTF. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

