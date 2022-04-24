Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

KLR stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $14.80.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,061 shares of company stock worth $904,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280,662 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

