KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

