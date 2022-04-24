Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 2.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $77,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. 246,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.