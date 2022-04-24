Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.13 Million in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 1,111,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,120. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Fluence Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.