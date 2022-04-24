Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $35,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

