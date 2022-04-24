Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

