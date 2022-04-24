Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.62 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,151. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

