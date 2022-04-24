Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,385 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Deere & Company comprises 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.94.

DE traded down $20.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

