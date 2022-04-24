Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

