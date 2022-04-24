Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $262,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $10.25 on Friday, hitting $300.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

