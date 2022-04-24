Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.43. 8,843,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,267. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.10 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

