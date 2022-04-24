Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $166,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

