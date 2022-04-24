Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. 1,111,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.