Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $84,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,370,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,612,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.