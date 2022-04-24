Keybank National Association OH Has $107.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $107,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWF traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.16 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

