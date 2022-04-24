Keybank National Association OH Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 2,705,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,589. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

