Keybank National Association OH Has $7.48 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $9.06 on Friday, hitting $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,640. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

