Keybank National Association OH Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Progressive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,604,000 after purchasing an additional 237,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. 2,263,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

