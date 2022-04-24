Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

