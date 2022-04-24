Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.99% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,870. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

