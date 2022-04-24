Keybank National Association OH Purchases 156,498 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $70,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,568.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 393.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $69.44. 2,040,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

