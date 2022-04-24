Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 1,602,987 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,602,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,000. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.53% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in E2open Parent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in E2open Parent by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,111. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

