Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.27. 6,849,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,829. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

