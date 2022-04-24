Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,370 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.31% of Lincoln Electric worth $190,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 204,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.