Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,776 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

NYSE MDT traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. 6,351,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,953. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.