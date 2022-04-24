KeyCorp Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $64.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNW. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.