KGI Securities Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $504.09. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

