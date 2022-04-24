Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

KMB opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

