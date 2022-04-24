King DAG (KDAG) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $38,714.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00103349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.