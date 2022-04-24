Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.60 ($4.56).

KGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.81) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($710,382.51).

Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 256 ($3.33). 8,588,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,144. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.03. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

