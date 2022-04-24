Kleros Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Kleros has a total market cap of $42.79 million and $442,023.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002445 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.