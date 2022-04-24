Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $86.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

