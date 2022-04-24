Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $30.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

