Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 86,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.84%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

