Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $157.48. 1,567,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

