Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.