Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $18.03 on Friday, reaching $688.08. The stock had a trading volume of 609,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,667. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.