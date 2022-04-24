Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 4,095 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $13,043,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,088.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,089,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 342,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

