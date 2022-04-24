Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,654 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 28,162,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,268,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

