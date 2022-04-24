Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.10% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 844,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 267,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $229.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.