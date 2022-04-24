Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 108 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.75.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.70. 475,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.53 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

