Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 1,870 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 181,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,476. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

