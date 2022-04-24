Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,529,106 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,106 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,221,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,342,000 after buying an additional 360,673 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 156,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 212,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

