Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $180.29. 9,143,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

