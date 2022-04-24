Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 838,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.