La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LZB. StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

