Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 188 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,388. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

